Plan to convert sheltered flats

A housing association has launched a bid to make a sheltered housing complex in Boston a home for more than just older people.

Boston Mayflower has applied to Boston Borough Council to convert Fenside Manor, in Shaw Road.

It is looking to take the site, which has room for up to 29 elderly people in sheltered accommodation and also includes some offices, and create 43 one and two-person single dwelling units.

In its application to the council it explains the building would remain as social housing but have a ‘broader client group not limited to older people’.

The proposed conversion, it says, would provide accommodation which is ‘open to as many types of client as practicable’.

These comments appear on the council’s website as responses from Boston Mayflower to questions from planners.

In answer to a question over the possible loss of elderly provision, it said: “The driving factor behind the change in client group for this scheme is due to the fact that there is very low demand for these units from the current older person client group. Void periods for flats have been in excess of 100 days and many cases much longer.”

It adds that this level of demand for this scheme is ‘not a new trend’.

In addition, it says it has another scheme for older people nearby – Hinton Court, in Fenside Road – which is, in its words, ‘a more modern building’ and ‘far more popular’.

“Overall, our experience of letting flats at Fenside Manor indicates that there is an oversupply of this type of accommodation in the area and therefore a small reduction will not be detrimental to the area or balance of the community.”

The application is available to view at the council’s website at www.boston.gov.uk – search for B/16/0474.