Plans for new Lidl granted by councillors

A plan to build a new Lidl store in Boston has been passed by borough councillors.

Councillors on Boston Borough Council’s planning committee agreed with the officers recommendations to grant the supermarket giant’s proposals for Westbridge Road on Tuesday.

The new 2,460 square metre store is predicted to provide 40 full-time jobs.

It will also include a new access road, car parking for 166 cars and facilities for 10 bicycles.

Following the meeting Clive Gibbons, economic development manager from Boston Borough Council said: “The approval of an application to build a ‘Lidl of the future’ store is yet more proof that the borough of Boston is a place to do business.

“The council, through its economic plan encourages and supports sustainable growth and the creation of new jobs which was clearly reflected in the support of this application.

“It’s great news that Lidl UK chose Boston for this new store format and the creation of 40 new jobs and we are keen to work closely with Lidl UK to see this development and the jobs opportunities to come forward quickly”.

Bosses at Lidl also considered sites including The Jakemans Stadium on York Street and The Quadrant Development before choosing the planned location next to B&Q and Tesco according to a report which went before councillors next Tuesday.

The report howevr said the applicant considered the site on Westbridge Road to be ‘more accessible and better connected to Boston town centre and therefore preferable’.