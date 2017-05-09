Police appeal after dog which escaped from garden taken from village

Police are appealing for information after a dog which escaped a garden at the beginning of April was taken from Swineshead.

Officers in Lincolnshire Police say the incident took place between 9am and 10am on April 1.

The six-year-old white and tan terrier escaped from a garden on Abbey Road, close to the junction of Cragg Close.

Police said that witnesses ‘saw the dog being picked up by a middle-aged couple in a silver Audi’.

They said: “The dog is microchipped and the owners have been waiting for contact via a vet or dog warden.

“However, the couple who picked up the dog do not appear to have made any efforts to trace the owners, who are now treating the incident as theft.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 410 of April 1.