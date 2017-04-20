Police commissioner funds new 4x4 fleet to help fight rural crime

The county’s police force is set to get a new fleet of 4x4 vehicles to help it fight rural crime.

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones has put money aside for nine new vehicles as he works with senior officers to create a new blueprint for tackling rural issues in the county.

I have made a promise to the residents of this county that I will put rural community safety high on the list of priorities and that is why I think it is vital to set out a clear strategy of how that will be achieved. Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire Marc Jones

Mr Jones said: “I have made a promise to the residents of this county that I will put rural community safety high on the list of priorities and that is why I think it is vital to set out a clear strategy of how that will be achieved.

“I have been working with the force to set out our plans for how we can improve the service to the towns, villages and more remote areas across Lincolnshire and both the Chief Constable and I are committed to making people feel safer and to be safer in all parts of the county.

“The work is still on-going but much progress has already been made and we hope to have a draft completed within the next few weeks and to be clear this will be a plan backed up by resources and action “

As part of the new plan Mr Jones and his colleagues will also be looking to enable communities to play an active role, including working with key partners such as National Farmers Union and Countryside Land Owners

They will also look to develop and provide advice and guidance on how to stay safe and protect yourself and property from opportunist criminals.

Plans could also see the number of special constables and volunteers working in rural communities increased.

Officers will also be looking to identify those most vulnerable within rural communities, particularly repeat victims of crime and anti-social behaviour, and take action to protect them.