Police launch search for suspected illegal immigrant families

Police have launched a search after eight adults with two young children, suspected to be illegal immigrants, exited a lorry in Wrangle last night (Thursday) and made off towards Boston.

A spokesman confirmed that Lincolnshire Police was called to the incident on Sea Lane at 9pm last night.

It is believed the people were families and the spokesman confirmed officers believed them to be illegal immigrants, but said their main concern was for their welfare due to the ‘very young’ children who were accompanying them.

A post on Facebook by the force last night said: “We are urgently searching for a group of adults and children( no descriptions) who are on foot and believed to be have come from the Wrangle area of Boston.”

The search is ongoing and anyone who believes they have information which could help police is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 436 of April 4, 2017.