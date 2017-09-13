Police seek Coningsby shoplifter

Lincolnshire Police are requesting witnesses and information after a shoplifting offence at the Co-Op in Silver Street, Coningsby.

Meat products were stolen during the incident on Saturday August 19, and police have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, as he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

If you know the identity of the man in the CCTV image, contact PC Gary Young at Horncastle Police Station by calling 101, quoting incident number 253 of August 19.