Police slap closure notice on Boston flat after 20 reported incidents in just a few weeks

A series of anti-social behaviour incidents involving allegations of drug misuse, anti-social behaviour, suspicious behaviour and violence has led to police serving a closure notice on a flat in Boston today.

Lincolnshire Police’s ASB co-ordinator PC Simon Oswin and Neighbourhood Police Team Sergeant Callum Scott, supported by Mayflower Housing, served the anti-social behaviour closure notice on flat 2A, on Duke Street, after a total of 20 reports over the past few weeks in relation to the premises.

Sue Sendall from Boston Mayflower said: “The conduct has had a detrimental effect on the health and wellbeing of neighbours and the local community.

“After a catalogue of anti-social behaviour incidents, we are delighted that Lincolnshire Police have executed this closure order, which we have fully supported.

“Many neighbours were often too afraid of reprisals to come forward as witnesses, so we would like to convey our gratitude to all the witnesses who bravely came forward to take a stand against the anti-social behaviour where they live. Their reports were vital in allowing us and the police to take action.

“This closure order demonstrates the continued partnership working between Lincolnshire Police and Boston Mayflower Ltd and their joint commitment to protect people from harm by working for the benefit of the whole community.”

Section 76 of the Anti-social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 gives Police and local councils the power to temporarily close a premise that is causing nuisance to members of the public.

Police then apply to court to have the order extended.

Boston Magistrates Court will consider the matter tomorrow (August 18) at 10 am and could make an order under section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 which would have the effect of closing the premises for a period of up to three months, and would make it an offence for any person (other than those specified) to remain on or enter the Premises.

Failure to comply with the notice would amount to an offence under section 86(4) of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 punishable by a maximum of three months’ imprisonment or a fine or both.

Sgt Callum Scott said; “Boston Neighbourhood Policing Team act robustly when the quality of life of local residents is affected by the thoughtless actions of others, we work closely with our partner agencies to tackle this kind of behaviour swiftly and effectively, this closure order demonstrates quite clearly that anti-social and nuisance behaviour will not be tolerated in our community.”

Chief Inspector Deb Clark said the aim of the team was to ‘achieve a safe and secure community, through working with our partners’.

She said: “Anti-social behaviour and incidents of this nature which impact on other residents and affect quality of life will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly by my team.

“The use of this power (closure notice) on this occasion demonstrates our stance on issues of this nature. This positive action will provide immediate respite to the local community suffering from misery caused by anti-social neighbours whilst providing a means with which to engage perpetrator(s) and tackle the underlying causes and put an end to the nuisance behaviour.

“Persistent serious anti-social behaviour has a negative impact on community life and regeneration, so it is essential that support interventions are used with enforcement measures, and that the problem is tackled holistically rather than by simply shifting the burden elsewhere.

“These powers provide a catalyst for a multi-agency approach to tackle the underlying behaviour and ensuring perpetrator(s) accept offers of support designed to permanently change their behaviour. On this occasion we have worked successfully with Boston Mayflower in regards of this issue and will continue to do so in the future. I encourage members of the public to come forward and report any incidents of anti-social behaviour to the police or to make contact with the local Neighbourhood Policing Team to discuss any issues of concern.”

Crimes should be reported to Lincolnshire Police non-emergency number 101, or 999 in an emergency.