Appeal to find calendar snaps

Would you like to see a photo of Boston that you have taken feature in a 2018 calendar?

Boston Borough Council is inviting residents to send in their pictures of the town at its best to be considered for such a role.

Every picture which meets the criteria will be published on the council’s Facebook And Twitter pages.

A judging panel will select a shortlist of the best and residents will then be invited to choose the top 12 which will feature under the photographer’s name in an online calendar available for all to use, download to phones or other devices, or print off for free.

Send pictures (landscape only) to andrew.malkin@boston.gov.uk and include your full name, Facebook and/or Twitter tags, the month your image illustrates, and if it shows a particular event, a few details. You can send one for each month of the year.

The deadline for entries is midnight on November 30.