Bid to mark 100th year of town park

Plans are being drawn up for major improvements at Boston’s Central Park to make its centenary in two years’ time.

Some have already begun, such as the new art deco-inspired arched garden.

However, a bid for funding to support further improvements has also been made to the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Coun Claire Rylott, Boston Borough Council’s cabinet member for parks and open spaces, said: “For almost 100 years Central Park has been a peaceful green oasis in the middle of a bustling market town. “People down the generations have loved Central Park, and it has accommodated all their leisure and recreational uses.

“I thought the centenary could not be allowed to pass without us taking a fresh look at the park and preparing it for another 100 years of community use.

“We have made a start with the new art deco garden. This had been an area of uncertainty for some time and I pushed for a statement piece in this important area close to a main access to the park.”

The bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund will be to finance historical research, survey work, public consultation, and development of a master plan.

The aim would be to refurbish the park in a way which is sympathetic to its inter-war history and architectural style and the wider townscape setting.

Coun Rylott is encouraging the public to come along to give their views on the park at a family beach event in Central Park on Thursday and Friday, August 3 and 4.

The council is also seeking any historic information or archive photographs of Central Park.

Anyone who can help is asked to email Ian Farmer on ian.farmer@boston.gov.uk or call him on 01205 314225.