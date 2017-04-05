Boston Borough Council leader stepping down

The leader of Boston Borough Council is stepping down.

Coun Peter Bedford announced to the authority’s cabinet members today (Wednesday) his decision to step down as leader of the authority at the annual meeting on May 15.

Coun Bedford, a Conservative, has been council Leader for six years.

A statement from the council read: “He said at 73 years of age he felt he had taken the council as far as he could and should step aside for someone else to take over.

“He thanked officers for their hard work over the six years and his deputy, Coun Michael Brookes, for his support.”

He will continue to be a borough councillor for the Coastal ward, a seat he has held for the past 25 years.

A new leader will be appointed at a full council meeting.