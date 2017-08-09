Cadets recognised at awards evening

A presentation evening was held to honour Air Cadets at 17 Squadron Coningsby.

Cadet Elliot Griffiths was awarded the RAFA Coningsby and District award for Best Sporting Achievement, for his efforts in the Wing Sports Day.

Cpl Rowan Thomson was awarded 17 (Coningsby) Squadron ATC, The Ellis Trophy for Commanding Officer’s Cadet. Rowan was chosen for her enthusiasm for life in the face of health problems.

Rowan was also presented with the 1265 (Horncastle) Squadron ATC Shield for Endeavour.

Cadet Harry Coney was awarded the Martin Baker Trophy for Best Attendance for his 91.3 per cent attendance.

The RAF BBMF Award for the Most Improved Cadet was awarded to cadet Amy Sutton, in recognition of her growing confidence and willingness to help.

Cpl Erin McGookin was awarded 17 (Coningsby) Squadron ATC award for the Best Cadet. Erin is described as smart, well turned out, and polite.

For the third year in a row, cadet warrant officer Robert Davies won the Royal British Legion Award for Best None Commissioned Officer.

Robert is moving away after more than five years on the Squadron, so he was also presented with a special print.

After a recommendation from the cadet warrant officer’s and none commissioned officer’s, Lucy O’Sullivan received the 17 (Coningsby) Squadron ATC award for Best CTF Cadet.

With only one vote in it, cadet Jonny Owens was chosen by cadets to receive the 41 Squadron RAF Award for Cadets Cadet.

Flt Sgt Christopher Sykes was awarded 17 (Coningsby) Squadron ATC award for Best Academic Cadet. He is described as an excellent none commissioned officer.

The 17 (Coningsby) Squadron ATC Civilian Committee Award went to cadet Ollie Roberts, for his work with the TBar.

The Station Commanders Cadet for 2017/2018 was awarded to Sgt Adam Garner, who is described as well turned out and a good non commissioned officer.

Wing Commander Claire O’Grady presented the awards. She said, “It was a tremendous honour to present awards to the Coningsby Air Cadets of 17 Squadron. All of the cadets can be justifiably proud of all of their achievements.”

Pictured are Air Cadets with their awards.