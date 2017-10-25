Committee enabled to spend up to £10,000

A committee which oversees the town centre wards has been given permission to make decisions up to £10,000 without referring it to council leaders.

Boston Town Area Committee has been delegated the powers by Boston Borough Council’s Cabinet at Wednesday’s meeting.

A report before council leaders said this would enable BTAC to be ‘more expedient’ in carrying out executive decisions.

Previously the committee would have to recommend decisions to the next cabinet meeting and will still have to do so for those of more than £10,000.

The report said that this move could see decisions carried out in days of a vote, rather than weeks or months afterwards.

Coun Aaron Spencer said the decision reaffirmed the council’s commitement to BTAC.