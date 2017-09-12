Complaints policy strengthened

Boston Borough Council has strengthened several of its customer feedback policies following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Councillors were told about various changes to the authority’s customer feedback policy, its Vexatious, Abusive or Persistent Customer Policy and it’s Social Media Policy.

Changes include making specific reference to ‘abusive customers’ to promote a duty of care to staff, and a change in the response timescale.

The council has now changed its deadline to respond to complaints to 20 days - it was originally six weeks.

Council officer Michelle Sacks told councillors this was to promote dialogue with customers and enable them to be kept in the loop when an issue was taking longer to be dealt with.

The council has also clarified its policy on social media, saying that it welcomes the use of its siteto make comments, suggestions and constructive criticism, but says it is not appropriate for service requests or to make a complaint.

The new policy confirms the council’s right to block or unfollow accounts which it deems to have broken its guidelines - including abusive behaviour, defamatory statements, swearing and spam.

Anyone wishing to make a service request or complain online is asked to email either info@boston.gov.uk or feedback@boston.gov.uk