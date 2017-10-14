Councils offer tips on getting rid of rubbish

In the last year, Boston Borough Council has cleared 1,050 incidents of fly-tipping according to the latest figures from the authority.

The statistics have been released as part of the joint Most People campaign by the authority, along with East Lindsey District Council and South Holland District Council being launched on Monday.

The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness about the duty of care that applies to households when disposing of their waste and unwanted items.

The councils will also be increasing surveillance in areas where fly-tipping occurs to deter people from illegally dumping waste.

Councillor Michael Brookes, Portfolio holder for Waste Services, said: “Fly tipping affects us all – it’s unsightly, and sometimes the materials dumped can be dangerous and it costs us all to clean it up.

“Often we find that fly-tipped rubbish could have been disposed of for free at the Household Waste Recycling Centre (the tip) or even collected by us as household waste, or as recycled material.

“It surprises us that people will drive out into the countryside to fly-tip when there are other arrangements in place for them.

“Anyone finding fly-tipped rubbish in the Boston borough can report it to us or, if they can, give details of who may have dumped the rubbish.”

Recent figures from Keep Britain Tidy show that 47 per cent of people don’t know they are responsible by law if a third party they have asked or paid to dispose of their waste, then subsequently fly-tips that waste.

If residents use someone other than their local council to take away unwanted items, they are advised to check the person is registered by asking to see their Waste Carriers’ Licence.

To report fly-tipping call 01205 314200 or fill out the online form ‘report fly tipping’ online at www.boston.gov.uk