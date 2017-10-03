‘Fit, young’ migrant men are ‘not clogging up Boston’s services and housing’, says former Tory minister

A former Tory minister has told a fringe meeting at the Conservative Party Conference that it was a ‘myth’ that ‘fit, young’ migrant men in Boston were putting pressure on public services.

Reports in the national media state that Broxtowe MP Anna Soubry used Boston as an example in reference to migrant workers.

She told those at the meeting: ““Go to Boston. Boston apparently has some of the highest numbers of migrant workers.

“It is a myth that these people are clogging up our social services and social housing.

“It is not true, because most of the people who work in Boston, to put it crudely, are fit young men.

“The last place you’ll find them is at the Pilgrim hospital [in Boston], apart from those that work in it.”

She also told those attending that she wanted to see ‘more opportunities’ for people from non-EU countries, that she wanted Britain to stay in the single market post Brexit - and that issues with immigration and social cohesion could be tackled in the same way anti-social behaviour by students had been elsewhere.

Earlier, incorrect reports stated that Ms Soubry had referred to ‘thick, young men’ however, this was later corrected by the Press Association who said a reporter at the meeting had mis-heard her.