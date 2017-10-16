Into Town buses to be discussed

Councillors on a town committee have asked the authority’s leaders to meet with bosses of the Into Town bus service for talks about re-routing the service away from Strait Bargate.

Boston Town Area Committee members recently voted on a motion asking the town’s Cabinet to set up a meeting with Malcolm Wheatley, Operations Director of Brylaine Travel Limited, relevant officers and members of the Borough and Lincolnshire County Council to discuss the possibility of re-routing the Into-Town bus service to avoid the need to use Strait Bargate.

They said they wanted the cabinet to ‘explore how the council can protect this important service to the town’.

Mr Wheatley met with councillors and explained why the buses took that route to members.

BTAC chairman Nigel Welton confirmed that councillors had also been told Lincolnshire County Council had set up the contract, but that Brylaine was willing to look at other solutions.

County councillors have also agreed to look into the situation at their level.

Councillors voted unanimously for the motion.