MP working to ‘ensure Boston has the backing to push forward bypass’ following Government funding announcement

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman has pledged to continue to lobby the Government for more investment in the area’s roads following the announcement of ‘bypass funding’ today (Wednesday).

As reported earlier, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has announced proposals for a potential multi-billion pound pot of funding for improvements to local A-roads.

A portion of its National Roads Fund will be set aside, funded through vehicle excise duty, which in 2016/17 totalled £5.8bn.

The funding can be used for improvements, such as bypasses, which help take traffic away from rural villages and towns. It also aims to help people get to work or school by better connecting towns and cities, unlock land for new homes, and improve business links.

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman today told The Standard: “Traffic congestion in Boston is hugely frustrating for many thousands of people every week.

“I know that this is a very important matter to many of my constituents, and previous funding rounds have discriminated against areas such as Boston.

“I have already made the case personally to the Secretary of State for further investment in our transport infrastructure and local roads, which will build on the progress we have seen at the Quadrant and beyond, and will continue to lobby them for funding for our area.

“I will also continue to work with the County Council to ensure that Boston has the backing it needs to push forward projects like the bypass.”