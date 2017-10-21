New data on house prices published

New data has been released by the Government’s Office for National Statistics over average house prices across England and Wales.

It shows the average house price (houses and flats) per square metre in Boston in 2016 was £1,392, up on £1,311 in the previous year.

The figure is the second lowest among local authorities in the county, sitting slightly above West Lindsey’s average of £1,381.

Across England and Wales, the highest figure last year was Kensington and Chelsea, in London, on about £19,000, with Blaenau Gwent, in Wales, the lowest on £777.