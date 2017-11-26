Official opening of £15k park feature

A £15,000 decorative feature in Boston’s Central Park inspired by the art style of the 1920s and 1930s has been officially opened.

The Art Deco Garden marks the culmination of improvement works to the park’s Tawney Street entrance, following on from a refurbished community growing area and planting of ‘Birch Avenue’.

Now almost complete, it has been officially opened by Richard Tory, chairman of Boston Big Local, and Alison Fairman and Coun Claire Rylott, chairman and vice-chairman of Boston in Bloom.

As part of the ceremony, a new sculpture was unveiled.

The piece has been created by award-winning garden designer Jeni Cairns to complement the four art deco style arches she sculpted and installed earlier in the summer.

The Art Deco Garden was made possible by the generosity of Boston Big Local which contributed £10,000 to the total cost of £15,000.

With the help of Boston in Bloom and Community Payback, Boston Borough Council co-ordinated the project and contributed £1,500 towards landscaping.

Transported, the Boston and South Holland arts organisation, paid for the design of the garden, which has been developed to mark the forthcoming centenary of the purchase of Central Park.

To complete the garden, The Coaching Inn Group offered £2,000 sponsorship which has been used to pay for the new sculpture. Four multi-stemmed Betula Jacquemontii are to be planted later this month courtesy of Dudley Bryant and Ralph Ottey.

Of the garden, Mr Tory said: “It is beautiful, and we wanted to help create a lasting legacy for the people of Boston.”

Coun Rylott said: “It is great to see the Tawney Street entrance transformed, through the development of the art deco style garden and planting of the new ‘Birch Avenue’. Thank you to all who have supported this and made it happen.”

Ms Fairman, chairman of Boston in Bloom, also praised the contributions made by everyone involved in the project, including Community Payback which cleared the site and volunteers who carried out the planting.