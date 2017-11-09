Reports - Victoria Atkins MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Home Office

Louth and Horncastle MP, Victoria Atkins, has reportedly been promoted to a ministerial role at the Home Office this afternoon (Thursday).

She has taken on the role as ‘Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Home Office’ after a meeting in Downing Street this afternoon, according to the BBC.

Ms Atkins replaces the previous holder, Sarah Newton, who has been made a minister in the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), replacing Penny Mordaunt who has been promoted to the Cabinet as the new International Development Secretary, following the resignation of Priti Patel yesterday evening.

• More on this story as we have it...