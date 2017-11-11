Show off your store for Christmas competition

Boston Borough Council is again holding a competition to find the best decorated shop window this year.

Local businesses have until November 22 to enter the competition, which will see winners receive trophies and cash donations to the charity of their choice.

Judging will take place on the night of the Christmas Lights switch-on, Thursday, November 23.

The council is also creating a free business advent calendar which will run from December 1-24 and which will see one business a day advertised through the council’s social media platforms.

The information can include details of any in-store Christmas offers, changes to opening times during the festive season, etc.

To enter the competition or register your interest in the advent calendar scheme contact Pauline Chapman on 01205 314211 or email Pauline.chapman@boston.gov.uk confirming the name of your business, your contact details and the category you are entering - local/independent or multiple/chain store or charity, or the preferred day you would like to appear on the social media.

This year’s switch-on event again sees the Illuminate Parade which will start at 5.50pm and finish at about 6.30pm.

Following that, the lights will be switched on in the Market Place by three youngsters from the town chosen through a poetry competition.