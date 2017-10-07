UKIP members meet new leader

Delegates from Boston’s UKIP party were among the first to greet new leader Henry Bolton after his selection.

Station Ward borough Councillor Sue Ransome was the first East Midlands member to speak to Mr Bolton, at the party conference in Torquay on Saturday.

She said: “I was so pleased he came to see me in the Expo Hall and we had a quick chat about the plight of some of our ex-servicemen and women.”

She added: “What a highlight to a long weekend raising money for a military charity”

The former Liberal Democrat, and ex-police officer, Army officer and UN Governor, Mr Bolton was the surprise victor at the conference, beating Marie Waters and Peter Whittle who had both been tipped as winners.