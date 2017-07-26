Urinating, spitting, littering and fly-tipping! CCTV released in council investigations

CCTV has been released in a bid to identifying several people Boston Borough Council has caught littering, spitting, urinating and fly-tipping in the town.

The men were all captured on the council’s CCTV system and the authority would like to know who they are and where they live so it can speak to them.

Boston Borough Council are looking to identify these people. This man in connection to Spitting in Paddock Grove, Boston, 12.14pm, June 12.

It forms part of the council’s Name and Shame campaign.

Portfolio holder for waste services Coun Michael Brookes said: “Cleanliness of the streets and public areas is a priority for our residents.

“Helping reveal the identities of those who deliberately drop litter and fail to clean up after their dogs should never be seen as telling tales.

“It should be seen as helping control the problem of littering and rightly penalising those who deliberately cause it.

Boston Borough Council are looking to identify these people. This man in connection to a cigarette end discarded in West End Cinema car park, 5.18am, May 24.

“Everyone knows that they shouldn’t drop waste, spit or urinate in the street or any public place.

“This initiative in past years has been successful in reducing amounts of litter.

“It makes those who drop litter think again about the possible consequences. Hopefully they will then dispose of litter responsibly.”

The authority says that it will pursued and issue a £75 fixed penalty notice or take to court those identified as deliberately dropping litter.

Boston Borough Council are looking to identify these people.This man in connection to a deodorant can discarded in Emery Lane, 9.58pm, May 28.

It includes spitting, urinating and throwing down cigarette ends as littering but this year’s campaign will also extend to cover those who do not clean up after their dogs.

The re-launch of the Name and Shame campaign is bolstered by the council’s use of a private enforcement company, 3GS, in addition to its own enforcement officers. 3GS uniformed officers, equipped with latest recording technology, are patrolling to issue on-the-spot fines to those who litter.

New legislation is being used by the council to encourage more to clean up after their dogs.

New rules require dog walkers to prove they have every intention to clean up, such as by being able to produce a poo bag. They risk a £100 fine if they cannot show they intended cleaning up, and a £100 fine if they fail to clean up.

Boston Borough Council are looking to identify these people. This man in connection to a mattress disposed on footpath near Sluice Bridge, 3.57am, May 24.

It costs council tax payers in Boston borough thousands of pounds every year to clean up litter and fly tips.

All information received from the public will be confidential and the identities of those who pass on information will never be revealed.

If you recognise yourself please contact the council on 01205 314464 to help clear the matter up.