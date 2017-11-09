Victoria Atkins MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Home Office

Louth and Horncastle MP, Victoria Atkins, has reportedly been promoted to a ministerial role at the Home Office this afternoon (Thursday).

She has taken on the role as ‘Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Home Office’ after a meeting in Downing Street this afternoon.

Ms Atkins replaces the previous holder, Sarah Newton, who has been made a minister in the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), replacing Penny Mordaunt who has been promoted to the Cabinet as the new International Development Secretary, following the resignation of Priti Patel yesterday evening.

The move is the first ministerial appointment from 2015 intake of Conservative MPs.

Ms Atkins has always been a close ally of the Prime Minister Theresa May, who campaigned alongside her in Woodhall Spa during the build up to the 2015 General Election. At the time, May was Home Secretary.

Ms Atkins has maintained her backing for Theresa May since the 2017 general election - despite the Conservatives losing their overall majority in the House of Commons. Last month, she referred to May as ‘the right person to lead the country and deliver the best possible Brexit deal’.