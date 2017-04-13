Popular Boston pub and restaurant closed for refurbishment work

A popular Boston pub and restaurant has closed for refurbishment work.

The Barge at Swineshead Bridge is set to be closed for two to three weeks while a raft of improvement works take place.

This has led to the venue cancelling some bookings for the Easter weekend, after closing on Monday.

Owner Bernard Lane said: “The extent of what we want to do means we are unable to stay open.

“We know all of our customers will be disappointed but we will be back and it will be a better environment.”

Work taking place includes refurbishment of the restaurant and new windows.

There will also be a new menu and more specials, said Mr Lane, who took over the business in January.

Mr Lane said the intention had always been to carry out a refurbishment work after saying the premises were ‘looking a bit tired’.

“We decided to bite the bullet and do it now,” he said.