Youngsters from Swineshead Pre-School recently paid a visit to the Ivy Farm Shop in the village, enjoying a tour of the shop and going behind the scenes to watch sausages being made.

In support of the school’s Food for Life status and ethos, children also got the chance to develop a new sausage (which they then got to sample).

The banger, dubbed the Swineshead Pre-school Porkie, will be available for sale soon.