Proof towns have More in Common

Two groups looking to bring communities together met recently as Boston welcomed members of Brixton to the area.

The Boston More in Common (BMIC) group, which was set up following the EU Referendum, met with members of the Lambeth More in Common (LMIC) group as well as business and youth leaders from the Brixton area of south London as part of efforts to learn from others about integration.

The LMIC group met with the town’s mayor Coun Brian Rush, before touring some of its landmarks and local businesses including the Boston Stump, the Guildhall, Boston Body Hub and the Sam Newsom Centre.

The group included 10 young people from the Advocacy Academy, members of the South London Inter Faith group, Faiths Together in Lambeth, Polish and Eritrean Groups, market traders, the Lambeth Business Advisory board, Waterloo Action Centre and others.

Juliam Thompson, the man behind BMIC told The Standard the event ‘went really well’.

He said: “The purpose of the visit was for each group to come over and meet their counterparts, exchange ideas and look at how each other does things

“It was a strengthening of friendship between Boston and Brixton.”

The Boston More in Common (MIC) group is being organised as part of a nationwide campaign run by Hope Not Hate to heal the divides in communities.

In the referendum, Brixton was the place with the highest number of ‘remainers’ in the UK with 78.6 per cent while Boston was the highest ‘leave’ vote with 75.6 per cent.

Julian Thompson, along with three others, took up the challenge of forming the group after appearing on the Radio Four Two Rooms show about the Brexit vote.

BMIC will be looking to visit and tour Brixton next year.

News and updates about the Boston More in Common group can be found on its Facebook Page.