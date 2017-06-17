Pupils and staff wear blue for good cause

£500 was raised for Unicef by pupils and staff at Hawthorn Tree Primary School.

To raise the money for Unicef’s Day for Change, everyone wore blue clothes and paid £1.

The £1 will then be doubled by The Power of Nutrition, a charitable foundation.

Pupils covered a picture of the world in coins used towards their fundraising.

Some even donated their pocket money towards the cause.

Money will help improve lives of mothers, babies, and children in Liberia.

Mr Lister, headteacher at the school, said: “I am so proud of the children who had thought about how they could raise money to help those whose lives can be so different around the world.”

Mrs Millane, a teacher who organised the day, said: “I am so overwhelmed by the support of both parents and children, as they showed such an understanding of those less fortunate than themselves.”