Pupils raise funds to sponsor a guide dog

Pupils at a school near Boston have raised £1,500 to sponsor a guide dog, which is to be named after the school once it is born.

Giles Academy, in Old Leake, took part in a sponsored walk and run in the village earlier this year to raise funds for Guide Dogs, a charity which supports those who are blind and visually impaired.

Every year, pupils at the school choose three charities they would like to support.

With the money raised, the school will sponsor a guide dog puppy, which will be called – on the request of pupils – Giles.

A spokesman for the school said: “Giles Academy students and staff are proud to be able to support this worthy cause.”

Kelly Hodson is a community fundraising development officer for Guide Dogs.

She said: “Pupils will be able to follow Giles’ progress, and eventually get to meet Giles.”

Guide Dogs say that the average working life of a guide dog is six to seven years.

In 2015, there were 4,994 guide dog owners in the UK, and Guide Dogs helped match 843 people with a guide dog in the same year.

For more information on Guide Dogs, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk

Pictured (from left) at the cheque presentation are Sue Adnitt, Nathan Petley, Holly Thompson, Megan Taylor, Edie-Mae Gartshore, Kallum Burrell and Kate and Elizabeth from Spalding Guide Dogs, who bought along retired guide dog Nanna for the event.