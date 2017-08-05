Radio DJ’s appeal to find 1,000 swimmers for national charity event

A Boston radio DJ is on a mission to recruit 1,000 people to take part in a national charity swim equal to the width of the English Channel.

Stu Davidson, 59, has launched the Boston Channel swim via his radio show on Endeavour FM.

He is appealing for swimmers to join him on the challenge in aid of Aspire, which provides support to people who have been paralysed by a spinal cord injury.

Stu said: “It will help put Boston back on the map.”

It will take place between Monday, September 11, and Monday, December 4, at the Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex, in Rowley Road.

A team of swimmers will attempt to complete 22 miles, or 1,472 lengths of the pool.

Stu is calling for 1,000 people to take part, and if each raises £1 through sponsorship, this will mean £10,000 will go to Aspire.

Joshua Hallam, nine, heard about the challenge on Endeavour FM, and has convinced his parents Martyn, 36, and Emma, 30, to join him.

Martyn told The Standard that Joshua is a keen fundraiser, and has raised more than £1,000 for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance in two years.

Martyn said: “It is brilliant how Stu is trying to get the whole community involved.”

A range of other people have already pledged their support.

Katie Scott, 13, is a member of Boston Amateur Swimming Club and has been inspired to take part after Stu helped her raise funds to attend a swimming competition in Scotland.

Liz Cannon, 46, is an A&E receptionist at Pilgrim Hospital, and will be joined by 15 fellow members of Boston Triathlon Club.

The 22-mile swim can be carried out at any local pool, and can be completed in your own time over the 12-week period.

Aspire states that every eight hours someone is paralysed by a spinal cord injury, but there is currently no cure.

By taking part, swimmers will have fun, keep fit, and raise money for a worthy cause.

Once you have signed up, you can record your progress on your individual challenge page to track your progress across the English Channel.

There is also a leader board to see how other swimmers are doing in terms of distance and money raised.

To sign up for the challenge and for further details, visit www.aspirechannelswim.co.uk

To join, email stuart.davidson@endeavourfm.co.uk

To support Stu and fellow swimmers in the challenge, visit www.justgiving.co.uk and search for Boston Channel Swimming Team.