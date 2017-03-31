RECENT NOSTALGIA: Boston Barracudas rev up for new season in 2007

The Boston Barracudas were revving up for a new season this week in 2007.
At the speedway club’s press and practice day, the squad took to the track at the Norfolk Arena.
A few tryout hopefuls also attended the event.
The Boston Barracudas were revving up for a new season this week in 2007.
At the speedway club’s press and practice day, the squad took to the track at the Norfolk Arena.
A few tryout hopefuls also attended the event.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Boston Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.