RECENT NOSTALGIA: Children taste success in ‘Design-a-Plate’ contest

Aspiring young designers from Boston won thousands of pounds-worth of catering equipment for their primary schools thanks to the Lincolnshire Co-op in December 2006.

Pictured are children and representatives from Boston West, St Nicholas, Wyberton, New Leake, and Gipsey Bridge primary schools in December 2006 during the presentation of prizes worth £1,000 to each school following their winning entries in the Lincolnshire Co-op’s Design-a-Plate competition.

The youngsters designed a variety of decorative plates for the competition, which was part of the Lincolnshire Co-op’s Healthy Habits project which aims to improve the health of children across Lincolnshire.