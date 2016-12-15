Search

RECENT NOSTALGIA: Children taste success in ‘Design-a-Plate’ contest

Children and representatives from Boston West, St Nicholas, Wyberton, New Leake, and Gipsey Bridge primary schools in December 2006.

Children and representatives from Boston West, St Nicholas, Wyberton, New Leake, and Gipsey Bridge primary schools in December 2006.

2
Have your say

Aspiring young designers from Boston won thousands of pounds-worth of catering equipment for their primary schools thanks to the Lincolnshire Co-op in December 2006.

Pictured are children and representatives from Boston West, St Nicholas, Wyberton, New Leake, and Gipsey Bridge primary schools in December 2006 during the presentation of prizes worth £1,000 to each school following their winning entries in the Lincolnshire Co-op’s Design-a-Plate competition.

The youngsters designed a variety of decorative plates for the competition, which was part of the Lincolnshire Co-op’s Healthy Habits project which aims to improve the health of children across Lincolnshire.