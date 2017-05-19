RECENT NOSTALGIA: Deal or No Deal for Boston’s Paul

Boston held its breath as Paul Johnson took his chances on TV’s hottest game show, Deal or No Deal ... coming away, at first, with just one pence in prize money.

Paul, a second-hand car salesman at Johnson Motors, in Willoughby Road, said: “It was going really well until right at the very end.

“I just couldn’t believe it.”

Paul was left with two of the sealed boxes from which to pick his prize.

One contained £75,000 and the other, just one pence.

Paul picked the penny. But in an unprecedented move, Paul was offered a consolation prize and eventually came away with £15,000.

He watched the show with some of his fellow contestants at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.

Paul enjoyed his 15 minutes of fame but admitted it was ‘weird’ seeing himself on television.