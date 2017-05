Farcical goings-on were guaranteed 10 years ago with Frampton Fen Follies’ latest production.

Panic Stations was one of a trilogy of plays by Derek Benfield which featured the same basic group of characters headed by Chester Dreadnought, a hapless chap who buys a peaceful country cottage.

However, as befits any farce, things were not quite that simple and the word ‘peaceful’ proved to be somewhat misleading.

The play would be presented at Hubberts Bridge Community Centre.