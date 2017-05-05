RECENT NOSTALGIA: Giles School rock The Embassy

Youngsters from The Giles School, in Old Leake, rocked the audience at the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, 10 years ago.

The school took its production of Schools Will Rock You, a version of the hit West End musical We Will Rock You, to the venue for a one-off performance.

However, the night at the theatre would not have occurred had it not been for a well-timed phone call from the school.

Karen Linley, joint head of Year 11 and head of drama, spoke of how the event came to be.

She said: “We did three shows in the school, and they were such a success we looked to do more.

“We phoned Skegness on the off chance; they had received a late cancellation and were more than willing for us to perform.”

The show featured Year 10 and Year 12 performing arts students from the school and counted towards their final exam mark at GCSE and A Level.

They were joined on stage by members of the school from Years Nine to 13.