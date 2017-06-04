RECENT NOSTALGIA: Kirton pupils’ bring-and-buy sale

Enterprising schoolchildren at Kirton Primary School raised more than £100 for a good cause through a bring-and-buy sale, 10 years ago this week.

The event was organised by the school council, which comprised 12 pupils from Years Three to Six.

In response to an appeal from Father David Carney, the children began work on a project to raise funds for St Peter and St Paul’s Church, and last week this project came to fruition.

An extensive range of items was collected, including soft toys, action figures, videos and cakes, and the children were able to spend a maximum of £3.