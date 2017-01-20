RECENT NOSTALGIA: Rev Richard Coles leads chapel memorial service

A memorial service was held beneath the tower of Boston’s old cemetery chapel this week in 2007 for those buried in the Victorian cemetery.

More than 30 people braved the weather to hear the Rev Richard Coles give an interpretation of the type of service people would have heard back in 1855, when the cemetery first opened.

Mr Coles gave readings for a variety of denominations, including extracts from a traditional Anglican service and a Roman Catholic recitation in Latin.

The audience included direct descendents of people buried in the old cemetery.