RECENT NOSTALGIA: Sibsey pupils’ cultural lesson

Sibsey Free Primary School opened its gates to the world around this time of year in 2007 with a week of themed activities examining world culture.

Special guests introduced pupils to cultural traditions from around the world, including those from England.

Class Three teacher Fran White explained the purpose of the week.

She said: “Children today are living in an increasingly multicultural environment. The aim of the culture week was to help improve their international understanding, while promoting positive attitudes towards people from other cultures.”

Activities included music lessons on a Javanese gamelan, Thai kickboxing workshops, bellydancing demonstrations, AfroCaribbean dancing, and African print making.

Closer to home, pupils participated in Morris dancing and maypole dancing.

In addition, there were talks by representatives of the Hindu, Muslim and Traveller communities; and to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the abolition of slavery an African storyteller spoke about the slave trade.