A Victorian music hall was recreated in Boston Stump 10 years ago this week as part of a fundraising theme night.

The event was in support of the church restoration appeal and saw the Stump decorated in a Victorian tableau, with guests arriving in period costume.

Victorian food and drink was served, and was followed by contemporary entertainment, such as ballads, songs and monologues.

Those gathered toasted an image of Queen Victoria, on the same day as the current Queen’s birthday.