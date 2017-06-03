RECENT NOSTALGIA: Swineshead pupils go wild for Wilde

Pupils and parents at Swineshead St Mary’s CofE Primary School were going wild for Wilde 10 years ago.

The school put on a production of Oscar Wilde’s The Selfish Giant, featuring pupils from an after-school drama group.

The pupils – all from Years Two and Three – trod the boards in front of classmates and parents.

Class teacher Julie Addison, who co-directed the play, said: “The children loved it, and they did ever so well.

“The parents were really proud.”

It was the third time the school had received a National Eco-Schools Award and saw them being presented with a flag.

To achieve the award, pupils had to establish an action team to conduct environmental reviews at the school, with youngsters taking responsibility for the running of the team.