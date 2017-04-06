RECENT NOSTALGIA: Teacher and pupils running for school trip funds

A teacher from a Boston-area primary school was aiming to help fund a school trip for his pupils by running in Britain’s most famous race, this week in 2007.

Bob Belton, 43, who previously had a career with the Royal Navy, was then a newly-qualified teacher at Tofstead Primary School in Amber Hill.

Mr Belton was aiming to raise money for the children to go on an educational trip, to Woodside Falconry and Conservation Centre, by running in the London Marathon later that month.

He would be sharing his sponsorship money between the since-closed school and the CLIC Sargent children’s cancer charity.

Inspired by their teacher’s example, pupils at the school had decided to join in the effort to raise funds for their planned trip by running their own sponsored mini-marathon at the school.

NJ 270307041