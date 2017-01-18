‘Record breaking’ year for LIVES responders

LIVES, the Lincolnshire-based charity attending 999 medical emergencies, have experienced their busiest year on record - responding to more than 20,000 emergency calls from patients across Lincolnshire in 2016.

This is an increase of more than 2,000 on the previous year, and a ‘testament to the hard work and dedication’ of LIVES volunteers.

The trend of increasing calls is continuing into 2017, with LIVES responders exceptionally busy over the holiday period.

Between December 31 and January 2, volunteers attended over 300 emergency incidents - which is nearly double the normal number of jobs.

On average, LIVES responders attend nearly 60 calls per day and aim to get to the patient in 8-9 minutes, to deliver immediate life-saving care, often before the arrival of an ambulance.

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES, commented: “Our responders make a huge contribution to their communities throughout the year, responding to emergency calls day or night and whatever the weather. We’re often the first people at the scene of an emergency and our actions save lives.

“Now, as the number of calls we attend grows, more than ever it is important for us to raise funds to allow our volunteers to continue their exceptional lifesaving work.

“We are very grateful for the public support that allows us to continue to offer immediate medical care throughout Lincolnshire, and we would not have been able to help over 20,000 people without our generous supporters.”

Every year, LIVES need to raise more than £1 million from public donations to keep their army of volunteers trained and equipped to be able to respond to any medical emergency across Lincolnshire.

• To support the volunteers and become a ‘Friend of LIVES’, make a donation at www.lives.org.uk/donate/.