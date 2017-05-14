Refuge looks to create play area for families

Boston Women’s Aid is looking for people’s votes to bag a cash boost from Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative.

The scheme, organised in partnership with Groundwork, could see projects awarded £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy.

Boston Women’s Aid Discovery Patch project has been shortlisted for a chance to win the money.

The project will give children recovering from domestic abuse a safe place to play by creating an outdoor space.

Sarah Smith, Operations Manager at Boston Women’s Aid, said: “Many families coming into refuge have suffered years of abuse, unable to be part of a community or learn skills; children have broken education and often don’t even know how to play and develop their imaginations.

“We support families to recover and start afresh, and give ongoing support for as long as they need it.

“Discovery Patch will help us give children a much better chance for the future.

Voting is open in stores throughout May and June.

Customers cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

“We’re looking forward to learning the results of the customer vote and then supporting each group to bring their project to life.”

To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp