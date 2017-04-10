Refurbished centre hits the high notes

Boston College is hitting the high note after its newly-refurbished music centre was officially opened.

The Sam Newsom Centre for Music and Performing Arts has been given significant improvements.

Opening of Boston College Sam Newsom Centre after renovation work. L-R Aaron Watson 19 of Kirton and Rhianne Purcell 20 of Boston, HNC in Music learners (a University level course) pictured in the Mixing Room.

The programme area manager for Music and Music Tech and Performing Arts, Neil Percy, said: “The transformation of our well-regarded campus is tremendous.

“The centre as a whole is lighter, warmer, and conducive to studying performing arts and music.

“Along with the production suite, recording studio, theatre, and abundant music rehearsal rooms, these facilities make the Sam Newsom Centre an ideal place to not only inspire creativity but to work in a professional environment.

“The staff and students love it and I can’t wait to see what the curriculum produces in the future from these resources.”

Opening of Boston College Sam Newsom Centre after renovation work. L-R Oliver Huckle 19 of Heckington with chairman of governors Peter Cropley, in the production and computer suite.

The college has offered courses out of the building for nearly 40 years but fully-purchased it in 2016.

There are also plans the Centre to be made available as a rentable multi-purpose venue, including a theatre space for live acts and performances.

For more information call 01205 365701 ext 2350 or visit www.boston.ac.uk.

Here are some of the improvements that have been made:

Opening of Boston College Sam Newsom Centre after renovation work. Light and Sound technician Ashley Napier pictured in the A.V. controll room.

l The centre has undergone a complete modernisation with new lighting, flooring and decor to provide a vastly improved aesthetic.

l The new foyer has a contemporary reception area, which adds to the welcome feel of the building.

l There are now three distinct floors catering for specific creative disciplines.

l The original ground floor has been developed from a conventional computer room and small offices into a large multipurpose music production room, a large recording studio and DJ performance studios.

l The first floor has seen the auditorium become a dedicated theatre. The existing multi-level flooring has been replaced by a single level to accommodate state of the art electronic pull out seating, allowing for an audience size of 100 to be situated in close proximity to the stage.

l The second floor has had small production rooms amalgamated into larger music rehearsal facilities filled with the latest performance equipment. There is also a larger theory and performance space to replicate the feel of a small venue. This is used for conventional lectures and peer performances to emulate live audience and critique.