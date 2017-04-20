Relax the body and mind in course

Discover meditation and mindfulness with a course from Buddhist nun Gen Kelsang Nyingpo.

The course will be at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, on Sunday, April 30.

Visitors can discover the power of meditation and mindfulness, and learn how to reduce stress and tension, and increase positivity and inner good qualities.

It will run from 2.30pm to 5pm, with a one hour coffee break and question and answer session.

It is priced at £15 per person.

For details, visit: www.mediateinpeterborough.org.uk