Rescue zoo near Boston to introduce two new arrivals this week

Two new arrivals are coming to a rescue zoo, near Boston, this weekend.

ARK Wildlife Park, in West Fen Lane, Stickney, will have two new felines on show to the public for the first time this Saturday, September 9.

The five-year-old female jaguarundis - a small wild cat native to southern North America and South America - are the newest residents at the zoo.

A spokesman at ARK Wildlife Park said: “The Ark will be one of only a handful of zoos/wildlife parks in the UK to house these stunning creatures.”

A jaguarundi has a slender body, short legs, and otter-like tail.

The two cats have been bred by a private keeper in the UK.

One of the cats only has three legs after an accident as a kitten, but has adjusted well despite this.

A spokesman said: “As she has grown up with this disability, she manages remarkably well and can still move with speed and agility.”

The cats are expected to be introduced to their enclosure tomorrow (Thursday) ahead of the weekend.