Research reveals Prince Harry’s girlfriend has Sleaford ancestor who was beheaded by King Henry VIII

It has been revealed that an ancestor of Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Megan Markle, came from Sleaford, but was beheaded on the orders of King Henry VIII.

Things may be going swimmingly in this latest Royal romance between the fifth in line to the throne and the actress currently appearing in US drama series, Suits, but it appears there was not so much love back in Tudor days around the time of the dissolution of the monasteries by the infamous king.

Meghan Markle. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire EMN-171120-102353001

According to the Telegraph newspaper, a study into the American actress’ family tree has discovered her ancestor Lord John Hussey, 1st Baron Hussey of Sleaford, was the great-great-great-grandfather of Captain Christopher Hussey, who left England in the 1650s to become a Founding Father of Nantucket in the US colonies and Miss Markle is a descendant, born in 1981.

Sadly Lord Hussey, who was born in Sleaford and lived in a manor at Old Place, off Boston Road, in the town, as well as owning Hussey Tower in Boston, fell from favour when it was deemed he had failed to put down the Lincolnshire Rising and the subsequent Pilgrimage of Grace in 1537 in Yorkshire - a rebellion against the king’s actions against the Catholic faith. His loyalty was questioned, he was found guilty of treason, imprisoned in the Tower and eventually executed on the orders of Henry VIII. His wealth and land were confiscated, including the manor in Sleaford and kept by the Crown.

The Telegraph states the actress is expected to move to the UK to be with Prince Harry.

It explains, Michael Reed, an Australian amateur historian, has taken his investigations of the Markle family tree back to John Plantagenet, King of England who lived from 1166 to 1216, in a line which includes John Hussey, 1st Baron Hussey of Sleaford born in 1465.

Lord Hussey was said to have been knighted in the field for his loyalty to Henry VIII at the Battle of Blackheath, he worked as a diplomat and was chamberlain to the King’s daughter Princess Mary.

He was later present at the christening of Princess Elizabeth.

The Telegraph says Mr Reed first came across intriguing snippets of information while researching America’s Founding Fathers, including Christopher Hussey and his family.