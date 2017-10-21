Resurfacing works planned for A153 in Tattershall and Coningsby

Improvement works to replace worn out carriageway along the A153 will start on Monday (October 23).

The total programme is expected to last for three weeks, and is subject to reasonable weather conditions. The scheme will be carried out overnight and in sections to keep the network running as smoothly as possible in order to minimise disruption for daytime road users.

• Section 1 – Tattershall Castle to Market Place (east) / four evenings from Monday October 23.

• Section 2 – Market Place (east) to Curzon Estate Road / three evenings from Friday October 27.

• Section 3 – Cromwell Place to Silver Street (including B1192 junction) / five evenings from Wednesday November 4.

• Section 4 – Silver Street to Park Lane / three evenings from Wednesday November 8.

The above dates are subject to change as some of the operations are weather dependent.

Overnight closures will be in place along the A153 from 6pm to 3am during each evening; however, works are scheduled to end at midnight. The additional time is to allow the material to cure before being used. A signed diversion route will be in place via the A153, B1192, A1121, A17 and B1395.

Pedestrian access will remain as normal and vehicular access arrangements will be provided for residents, public buildings, facilities and businesses throughout the works.

A highways spokesperson said: “Several sections of the A153 we’ll be working on are at the end of their serviceable life and others are very near to that point. As a result, we’ll be resurfacing and reconstructing the road to make it safer and provide drivers with a smoother journey.

“We encourage residents of each area to allow more time when planning journeys as access to individual properties and businesses may be delayed while the construction process passes by.

“We apologise in advance for any disruption caused by the works and are asking those affected to remain patient as any short-term inconvenience will be greatly outweighed by the long-term benefits.”

For live information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.