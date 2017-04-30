Retailer helps save health walk near you

A network of health walks have been saved following funding from a county retailer.

There are more than 60 regular, volunteer-run health walks across Lincolnshire’s seven districts.

Lincolnshire Co-op's Community and Health Walks Co-ordinator Carly Togher. ANL-170428-143704001

They come under the national Walking for Health scheme, which is run in partnership by the Ramblers and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The free walks boost people’s fitness and well-being with group strolls through local beauty spots and easy trails.

Funding was due to run out but Lincolnshire Co-op has now come forward to coordinate and support the health walks.

Walks in Lincoln, East Lindsey, and South Kesteven are being managed by Lincolnshire Co-op. The society has employed its own dedicated Community and Health Walks Co-ordinator to do this and will provide time, expertise and other resources.

Members of the community have formed a group to run health walks in Boston, supported by Boston Borough Council, and West Lindsey has a Volunteer Walks Co-ordinator. East Lindsey Active health walk scheme is delivered by Magna Vitae,

Lincolnshire Co-op will work alongside these co-ordinators to join up the scheme across the county.

Carly Togher, Lincolnshire Co-op Community and Health Walks co-ordinator, said: “It’s important that the opportunity for free, regular exercise is available for everybody. Walking helps people’s physical activity levels and their mental health, because it improves overall healthiness and can reduce loneliness.

“We’ll be working hard to support both the walkers and Health Walk volunteers, and we’re looking to expand and grow the network with new volunteers.”

Volunteers Chris and Sue Driffill lead a Health Walk in Langworth. It runs every Thursday afternoon – and it’s been held each week without fail since it began in September 2014.

Mr Driffill said: “Everybody is happy that it’s continuing and it’s been an almost seamless change so far. It’s great exercise and there’s a social benefit - if you enjoy walking and talking, and drinking tea, then come along.”

To find a walk near you, visit https://www.walkingforhealth.org.uk/