Retirement lunch after fifty years

Henry and Gilbert Oldershaw took on a 160-hectare farm in Fosdyke in 1967, where 31-year-old Harry Rhodes was living and working.

Harry has now moved three-quarters of a mile from his farm cottage into Fosdyke.

He has continued to work for the farm, and for Gilbert Oldershaw’s son. Starting out as a tractor driver, Harry then moved to estate management.

Oldershaw Group chairman Robert Oldershaw said: “Harry has been an asset which we are all sad to lose.” Harry is pictured with Robert at his retirement lunch.